What is the Parent Cabinet?

The CT OEC Parent Cabinet is a diverse, parent-led 15 member advisory group to OEC that meets regularly to help make improvements in the lives of children and families across the state. There are 2 to 3 members representing a region of the state (according to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) map). When we use the term parent we mean all who care and raise children in a parenting role.

We represent parents across Connecticut

Most members are parents themselves, meeting regularly with parents, guardians, and other residents in our communities to make sure that the parent voice is a part of state decisions and policies that affect families. Parent Cabinet members:

Offer guidance to state agencies on how to improve programs, policies, and laws related to young children and their families

Advocate for the needs of families from all backgrounds

Help OEC form lasting and effective partnerships with families

Elevate voices from across Connecticut — from parents and others — so they’re heard at the highest levels of state government

Overview of our impact

Shared first-hand experiences and raised the parent voice to the highest levels in the state

Gave feedback on the Blue Ribbon Panel on Child Care to shape a 5-year plan for child care in CT

Served on advisory panels, like the Birth to Three System Interagency Coordinating Council (ICC), OEC Strategic Planning External Steering Committee, the Early Childhood Cabinet, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Child Care, and more.

Presented or spoken at multiple local and national conferences to date.

To see more of our impact — and learn more about our current members — check out our membership page.

Our Mission To build strong connections, listen intentionally, and partner with Connecticut families of young children, communities, and OEC to incorporate the expertise of all parents throughout the early childhood system to ensure family-driven equitable policies and programs​.

Watch a video about the Parent Cabinet

Connect with your Parent Cabinet representative

Have questions or suggestions for the Cabinet? To find the parents serving your area to send them an email, use the map below or choose your town from the dropdown list. You can also learn more about our current members.

Select a town or click on the map below… Andover Ansonia Ashford Avon Barkhamsted Beacon Falls Berlin Bethany Bethel Bethlehem Bloomfield Bolton Bozrah Branford Bridgeport Bridgewater Bristol Brookfield Brooklyn Burlington Canaan Canterbury Canton Chaplin Cheshire Chester Clinton Colchester Colebrook Columbia Cornwall Coventry Cromwell Danbury Darien Deep River Derby Durham East Granby East Haddam East Hampton East Hartford East Haven East Lyme East Windsor Eastford Easton Ellington Enfield Essex Fairfield Farmington Franklin Glastonbury Goshen Granby Greenwich Griswold Groton Guilford Haddam Hamden Hampton Hartford Hartland Harwinton Hebron Kent Killingly Killingworth Lebanon Ledyard Lisbon Litchfield Lyme Madison Manchester Mansfield Marlborough Meriden Middlebury Middlefield Middletown Milford Monroe Montville Morris Naugatuck New Britain New Canaan New Fairfield New Hartford New Haven New London New Milford Newington Newtown Norfolk North Branford North Canaan North Haven North Stonington Norwalk Norwich Old Lyme Old Saybrook Orange Oxford Plainfield Plainville Plymouth Pomfret Portland Preston Prospect Putnam Redding Ridgefield Rocky Hill Roxbury Salem Salisbury Scotland Seymour Sharon Shelton Sherman Simsbury Somers South Windsor Southbury Southington Sprague Stafford Stamford Sterling Stonington Stratford Suffield Thomaston Thompson Tolland Torrington Trumbull Union Vernon Voluntown Wallingford Warren Washington Waterbury Waterford Watertown Wethersfield West Hartford West Haven Westbrook Weston Westport Willington Wilton Winchester Windham Windsor Windsor Locks Wolcott Woodbridge Woodbury Woodstock

Share materials about the Parent Cabinet

Let other parents know about the Parent Cabinet — and how they can apply to serve as a member!

Questions? Want to learn more? Would you like a Parent Cabinet member to attend a meeting you’re hosting? Contact us at OEC.ParentCabinet@ct.gov. We’ll respond in 1-2 business days.



