What is the Parent Cabinet?
The CT OEC Parent Cabinet is a diverse, parent-led 15 member advisory group to OEC that meets regularly to help make improvements in the lives of children and families across the state. There are 2 to 3 members representing a region of the state (according to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) map). When we use the term parent we mean all who care and raise children in a parenting role.
We’re accepting applications now! Here’s how to learn more:
– Register for an upcoming informational session on February 23rd at 12pm on Eventbrite
– Review the requirements and responsibilities
– When you’re ready, fill out the application
We represent parents across Connecticut
Most members are parents themselves, meeting regularly with parents, guardians, and other residents in our communities to make sure that the parent voice is a part of state decisions and policies that affect families. Parent Cabinet members:
- Offer guidance to state agencies on how to improve programs, policies, and laws related to young children and their families
- Advocate for the needs of families from all backgrounds
- Help OEC form lasting and effective partnerships with families
- Elevate voices from across Connecticut — from parents and others — so they’re heard at the highest levels of state government
Overview of our impact
- Shared first-hand experiences and raised the parent voice to the highest levels in the state
- Gave feedback on the Blue Ribbon Panel on Child Care to shape a 5-year plan for child care in CT
- Served on advisory panels, like the Birth to Three System Interagency Coordinating Council (ICC), OEC Strategic Planning External Steering Committee, the Early Childhood Cabinet, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Child Care, and more.
- Presented or spoken at multiple local and national conferences to date.
To see more of our impact — and learn more about our current members — check out our membership page.
To build strong connections, listen intentionally, and partner with Connecticut families of young children, communities, and OEC to incorporate the expertise of all parents throughout the early childhood system to ensure family-driven equitable policies and programs.
Watch a video about the Parent Cabinet
Connect with your Parent Cabinet representative
Have questions or suggestions for the Cabinet? To find the parents serving your area to send them an email, use the map below or choose your town from the dropdown list. You can also learn more about our current members.
Share materials about the Parent Cabinet
Let other parents know about the Parent Cabinet — and how they can apply to serve as a member!
Want to learn more? Would you like a Parent Cabinet member to attend a meeting you’re hosting?
Contact us at OEC.ParentCabinet@ct.gov. We’ll respond in 1-2 business days.